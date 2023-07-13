NEMA receives 146 stranded Nigerians from Niger Republic

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday received another set of stranded Nigerians from Niamey, Niger Republic. Dr Nuraddeen Abdullahi, NEMA Coordinator, Kano Territorial…

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday received another set of stranded Nigerians from Niamey, Niger Republic.

Dr Nuraddeen Abdullahi, NEMA Coordinator, Kano Territorial Office, made the disclosure while receiving the returnees at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano.

The returnees arrived aboard SKY MALI Airlines operated by Ethiopian Airline B737-400 with registration number UR-CQX at about 10:35 a.m.

The returnees comprised 56 male adults, 39 female adults and 51 children (35 female and 16 male) from different parts of Nigeria particularly, Katsina, Kano, Adamawa, Lagos, Imo, Enugu and Edo State among others.

Abdullahi said the returnees were brought back through a voluntary repatriation programme under the care of International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

He noted that the programme was meant for distressed Nigerians who had left the country in search of greener pastures in various European countries but could not afford to return when their journey became frustrating.

Abdullahi also advised Nigerian youths to avoid endangering their lives by travelling to seek greener pastures in other countries.

Recounting their ordeals, Mr Emeka Njoku, from Imo State, said he travelled to Tunisia four months ago to seek greener pastures.

NJoku called on the government to provide job opportunities and empowerment packages for Nigerians.

