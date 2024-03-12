✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Business

Offodile resume as Ag. DG NIMASA as Jamoh bows out

Dr. Bashir Jamoh, on Tuesday bowed out as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) following the expiration of his…

NIMASA DG, Bashir Jamoh
    By Eugene Agha Lagos

Dr. Bashir Jamoh, on Tuesday bowed out as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) following the expiration of his tenure on March 10.

Jamoh handed over the affairs of the Agency to Chudi Offodile, the Agency’s Executive Director, Finance and Administration at an event that was witnessed by both and junior staff.

During the handover ceremony at NIMASA Towers in Victoria Island, Jamoh expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for giving him the opportunity to serve and urged the next leadership of the Agency to consolidate on the gains of the past four years.

Speaking further, he also thanked staff of the Agency for the cooperation that he enjoyed and their professionalism in assisting the Agency in the realization of its mandate. 

On his part, Chudi Offodile thanked Jamoh for bringing his wealth of experience to the sector, while also stating that the expertise of the outgoing DG will continue to be required in the industry.

 

Nigerians are now earning dollars with premium domains, these domains can be acquired for $1500-$2000 profit margin can be as much as $15,000 to $20,000. Click here to learn how to earn dollars.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories