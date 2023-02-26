NigeriaDecides: Voting continues in Delta, Bayelsa today – INEC

From Meluwa Kelvin, Asaba The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended voting periods for the Presidential and National Assembly elections in some parts of…

From Meluwa Kelvin, Asaba

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended voting periods for the Presidential and National Assembly elections in some parts of Delta and Bayelsa states.

Today, voting will continue in Warri South where elections did not hholdon Saturday.

The electoral body also announced that the elections would be held today in areas where voting were suspended in Bayelsa State.

Recall that INEC suspended elections in 141 polling units in Bayelsa State over insecurity concerns.

Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC in Delta State, Monday Udoh-Tom, assured residents of Warri South that they would not be disenfranchised.

He said this while addressing journalists at the INEC headquarters, Asaba, the Delta State capital, on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, residents of the local government area protested when no INEC staff showed up at their polling units.