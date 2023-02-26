Obi wins Ex-gov Jang’s polling unit in Plateau

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP), Peter Obi, has won the election at the polling unit of the former Governor of Plateau State,…

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP), Peter Obi, has won the election at the polling unit of the former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, who is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

Jang, voted at his Rabin Du polling unit in Du “A” Ward, of Jos South Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

According to the results announced on Saturday, Obi polled 239 votes to beat the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, who scored 29 votes.

The APC, candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, got only one vote.