✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
Top Story

Kwankwaso leading Tinubu, Atiku with over 40,000 votes in Kano

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Presidential Candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), is leading with 43,625 votes in the seven local government areas of Kano…

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Presidential Candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), is leading with 43,625 votes in the seven local government areas of Kano State so far declared at the state collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

With 69,997 votes, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is next to Kwankwaso, while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has secured 15,896 votes.

Peter Obi  of Labour Party trails with 792 votes.

Below are the results:

Garun Malam LGA, Kano state

Total: 74,846
Accredited. : 26,692

APC – 8,642
LP – 169
NNPP – 12,249
PDP – 4,409

Rimin Gado

Total registered voters: 67,128
Accredited voters: 27,476

APC – 10,861
LP – 76
NNPP – 14,634
PDP – 907

Kibiya

Total registered voters: 77,929
Accredited voters: 28,228

APC – 10,283
LP – 70
NNPP – 16,331
PDP – 753

Kura

Total registered voters: 107,866
Accredited voters: 37,613

APC – 10,929
LP – 126
NNPP – 20,406
PDP – 3,987

Gezawa

Total registered voters: 114,655
Accredited voters: 37,183

APC – 9,915
LP – 188
NNPP – 21,909
PDP – 2,908

 

Minjibir

Total registered voters: 94,186
Accredited voters: 26,245

APC – 6,777
LP – 123
NNPP – 15,505
PDP – 1,833

Makoda 

Total registered voters: 75,487
Accredited voters: 27,724

APC – 12,590
LP –       40
NNPP – 12,247
PDP – 1,099

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories