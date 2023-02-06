Obi raises alarm over blackmail plot with fake videos

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has raised an alarm over plots to blackmail him with fake videos dubbed ‘killer…

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has raised an alarm over plots to blackmail him with fake videos dubbed ‘killer punch’ documentary.

He said this in a statement on Monday in a statement via the Head of Media Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Diran Onifade.

According to him, the Obi-Datti Media office is aware of the new focus of the faltering presidential campaign of opponents, which is the planned launch of a multi-million-naira media campaign, dubbed ‘Killer Punch’, aimed at spreading lies about the LP presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

The LP claimed, “Having failed in all their plans to win the February 25 election, and seeing their campaign derailing on all fronts, an opposition party, its spokesperson and a presidential media aide are set to release a video they term ‘Killer Punch’.

“Already, they have been releasing snippets of the documentary on social media, without getting any attention, as people already know about their desperation to drag down Obi, who they rightly know, is far ahead.

“These documentaries of lies and falsehood, which they have fabricated to portray Mr Obi as a drug peddler, killer and sexual pervert among other innuendos in their fertile imagination.”

He also said that the Obi-Datti Media Office is aware, that they are a product of a strategy session between the opposition and selected members of his media team, where he accused his media handlers of not ‘punching to knock out’ and not doing enough, to halt Obi’s unprecedented progress and therefore demanded more wild propaganda from them, against his opponents, especially Obi, with the objective of throwing anything at them to win, regardless of ethics or morality.

He said, “We will continue to be amused over the desperation, to search for faults on the Presidential front runner, and their apparent frustration, of not finding any. But as election day draws nearer, and the reality of their impending defeat heightens, their anger and frustration, are also on the rise.

“We at the Obi-Datti Media Campaign Office have all the details of their machinations, including some anti-Obi persons, already contacted for a role in the so-called ‘Killer Punch’ documentary’, and also the release of N500m for this failed smear campaign.”