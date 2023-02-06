Ayu: Ortom has nowhere to go, Ikpeazu already leaving Wike’s camp

National Chairman of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, on Monday said Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, who is a member of the…

National Chairman of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, on Monday said Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, who is a member of the G-5, has nowhere else to go.

Led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) are members of G-5, which is at daggers drawn with the PDP’s National Chairman and have vowed not not work for the party’s presidential candidate until Ayu resigns his position.

But while speaking to a crowd of supporters during the PDP Presidential Campaign in Makurdi, Benue State capital, Ayu asked Ortom to come back to the PDP main fold so they could rebuild the party.

“I’m appealing to my younger brother, Governor Samuel Ortom, to come back to the party so we can rebuild the party. Ortom has nowhere to go,” he said.

The PDP national chairman went on to narrate how Ikpeazu visited his home after his preferred governorship aspirant lost his bid at a rerun primary election, which held following the death of the candidate, whom Ikpeazu preferred as his successor.

Ayu said, “We have resolved problem with Governor Ikpeazu and he is coming back. Two days ago, he was in my house because his candidate lost the primary.”

To the party supporters, Ayu said, “Vote for all PDP candidates; vote for our presidential candidate, the only messiah is the PDP candidate. One week is enough for us as a party to resolve our problems.”