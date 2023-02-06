Obasanjo meets El-Rufai, Soludo in Lagos

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the weekend met with Governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Charles Soludo of Anambra State in Lagos. The trio…

The trio met at the first Stakeholders’ meeting of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)-Nigeria Business Council held at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja.

A statement by Obasanjo’s Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi quoted President Muhammadu Buhari to have commended Obasanjo for his foresight in creating the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) – Nigeria Business Council.

According to the statement, El-Rufai who is the Deputy President of the Council, conveyed Buhari’s commendation while giving report of his meeting with the President held recently in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Quoting El-Rufai, it said “the President was excited about the Council. He said with such Council in Africa, the future will be brighter to work together.”

“Mr. President urged the former President to use his energy and network to extend similar formations in countries like, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Africa.”

At the meeting, which had in attendance, President Obasanjo, as the Council Patron, the President of the Council and the immediate past Director General of the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Dr. Nteranya Sanginga, the governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo and top government officials from DRC among other captains of industry, resolved to further move the Council to greater heights.

The Council decided that the next meeting will be held in Kinshasa after the Nigerian general elections between April 26-29, 2023.

Among members present or represented at the meeting include, Chairman and CEO, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote (represented), Group Managing Director/CEO, EMZOR Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Stella Okoli, (represented), Temitope Runsewe of

Sege Grey Finance Limited (represented) and Prof. Bart Nnaji.

They also included Directeur Générale de l’Agence Nationale pour la Promotion des Investissements (ANAPI), Mr. Anthony Nkinzo Kamole, Président de la Commission Nationale Agriculture et Forets, Mr. Kalaa Mpinga, Mr. Suren Abeywickrema of Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms, Dubai, Madame Nicole Sulu and Madame Latiwa Cathy.

Others were Mr. Jimi Lawal, Mr. Tope Shonubi of Sahara Energy Ltd., Mr. Ayo Aremu of Arribond International Ltd., Dr Adebowale Akande, Head of Business Incubation Platform, Mr. Eyo Ekpo, Director, Excredite Consulting Limited and the Deputy Secretary, DRC-Nigeria Business Council, Amb. Leke Adebiyi