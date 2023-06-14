Obi, INEC differ over subpoena as LP tenders IREV reports

The Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi have disagreed with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the alleged non-acceptance of subpoena…

The Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi have disagreed with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the alleged non-acceptance of subpoena by the commission’s chairman.

The disagreement followed the submission at the Presidential Election Petitions Court by LP’s lead counsel, Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) on Wednesday that Prof Mahmoud Yakubu had been avoiding service of subpoena on him.

Uzoukwu said he was confident the INEC lawyers would accept the service so that the proceeding would continue on Thursday.

But INEC counsel, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) objected to the submission, arguing that the chairman has not refused any service of subpoena having already received same from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He argued that the LP uses INEC to make excuses whenever they want to seek an adjournment.

However, the chairman of the five-member panel, Justice Haruna Tsammani cautioned the lawyers against the use of aggressive words.

Meanwhile, LP has tendered additional IREV reports from local government areas in Niger, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Gombe and Kaduna states with copies of blurred downloads from IREV, which did not indicate any area.

LP’s counsel, Audu Anuga (SAN) informed the panel that all the documents were certified by INEC.

Further, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has subpoenaed a statistician, Samuel Oduntan to tender analysis and breakdown of results from polling units and IREV.

PDP also tendered Oduntan’s statement on oath and his statistician’s report and appendices.

Counsel to INEC, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN); President Bola Tinubu, Wole Olanipekun (SAN); and APC, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) all agreed to cross examine the witness during Thursday’s hearing.

