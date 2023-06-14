IBB varsity VC warns new students against misconduct

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai, Niger State, Professor Abu Kasim Adamu, has warned newly admitted students into the institution…

The VC gave the warning during the matriculation of 7,192 students admitted for the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 academic sessions.

Prof Adamu, while noting that the university had zero tolerance for any form of crime and indiscipline, advised the students to abide by the rules and regulations guiding activities in the institution.

