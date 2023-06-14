Delta shelves celebration to mourn Bayelsa Queens’ supporters

The Delta State Government yesterday said it has shelved the celebration of the victory of Delta Queens in the just concluded Nigeria Women Football League…

The Delta State Government yesterday said it has shelved the celebration of the victory of Delta Queens in the just concluded Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) to join other Nigerians in mourning the tragic death of four members of Bayelsa Queens supporters.

The supporters of the female football club were on transit to Asaba for the NWFL final between Delta Queens and Bayelsa Queens when a bus in the entourage was involved in a fatal crash after Kwale, the administrative headquarters of Ndokwa West Local Government Area.

While at least four of the supporters died on the spot, seven are said to have sustained various degrees of injuries.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori who visited some of the survivors of the accident at the Asaba Specialist Hospital said “it is a mixed feeling for us because we were supposed to be rejoicing that we defeated Bayelsa in the Nigerian Women Football League final.

“We are not too happy because of the sad incident that occurred where four persons died and seven injured. Due to the accident that happened, there is no way we can celebrate when we lost four people and for them to lose four people and also lose in the finals is like double jeopardy.

“As a State, we are in pain over the loss of those four persons and we have commiserated with the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri over the loss.

“We want to once again on behalf of the Government and people of Delta commiserate with the good people of Bayelsa over the sad incident. May God grant their souls eternal rest,” he said.

