Obi distances self from attacks on Adeboye

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has distanced himself from social media attacks on the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Adeboye had, at the weekend during the monthly thanksgiving service at the RCCG Headquarters in Ebute-Metta, urged Christians and Nigerians to pray for the incoming government and that God will support it and give it the grace to do the right thing.

Obi’s supporters had reportedly attacked the cleric on the social media.

In a statement yesterday, the spokesman of the Obi-Datti Media Office, Diran Onifade, said Obi respected Adeboye and would never be involved in hounding him.

“Our attention has been drawn to yet another campaign of calumny emanating from opposition ranks, this time blaming ‘Obidients’ for recent unjustified social media attacks on the revered General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

“It has become a pattern for desperate political operatives to orchestrate a ruse and blame it on Peter Obi’s supporters in furtherance of the opposition’s subterfuge strategy which has failed back to back,” the statement read in part.