NAF probes fire outbreak at Abuja base

The Nigerian Air Force has begun an investigation into yesterday’s fire outbreak that at a Jet A-1 fuel dump location on the NAF base along the Airport Road in Abuja.

The incident caused panic among residents and workers of the area.

NAF spokesman, Ayodele Famuyiwa, said the aviation fuel, popularly called Jet A-1 fuel, caused the incident.

He stated: “A fire incident involving a Jet A-1 fuel dump located on the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base, Bill Clinton Drive, Abuja was reported at about 0800 hours today, Wednesday 10 May 2023.

“Though located on NAF Premises, the fuel facility is owned and operated by Messer Geometrics Synergy Services Limited under a ‘Build, Operate and Transfer’ ownership agreement.

“The fire, which created an explosion, has since been put out by the combined efforts of Fire Services from the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, Federal Capital Territory Administration, the Federal Fire Service, and the NAF Fire Service.

“It is gratifying to note that no life was lost in the incidence. However, investigation has been instituted to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the fire incident.”