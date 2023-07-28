Obaseki, Sanusi, Falode hail gallant Super Falcons

As reactions continue to trail the Super Falcons thrilling 3-2 win over co-host Australia at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Governor of Edo…

As reactions continue to trail the Super Falcons thrilling 3-2 win over co-host Australia at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has joined other Nigerians in congratulating the team.

In a statement, Obaseki said “It was a nerve-wracking end to an intriguing encounter, but our amazing Super Falcons emerged victorious! Congratulations to our girls for earning a hard-fought three points against the Australian Matildas, who were the bookies’ favourite in place the match.

“We are proud of our girls and will be rooting for them as they go for another victory in their next game against Ireland, and secure a place in the knockout phases of the Women’s World Cup.”

In the same vein, The General Secretary of the NFF, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi and the Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), Aisha Falode, said the Super Falcons had exhibited the Nigerian spirit on the world stage.

“This is a victory for Nigeria. We are glad the ladies are doing us proud. It was not an easy game but they displayed the true Nigerian spirit against the Australians. Anytime we find ourselves in the ‘Group of Death’, that’s when we rise to the occasion. We rise to challenge and that is what the ladies have done,” said Sanusi.

On her part, Falode who is part of the delegation to Australia said the ladies were mentally prepared for the game.

“The team was mentally prepared for the game. They knew it was a must win match for them if they wanted to progress and they got the job done. The players had trained hard for this and we are all excited they got the win against the hosts who are difficult and have the home support,” she said.

Furthermore, she said the Super Falcons are not going to take their feet off the pedal as they prepare for their last group match with Ireland on Monday.

“They have a last group game against Ireland and they will go into that game to secure all points. They will not rest on their oars. The Falcons are one of the most experienced teams in this tournament and its beginning to count. We need the full support of Nigerians,” said Falode.

It will be recalled that the Super Falcons opened their campaign with a 0-0 against Canada before Thursday’s hard-fought victory over Australia.

