Insecurity: Bauchi rep raises alarm over heightened killings, kidnapping

The member representing Ningi/Warji federal constituency of Bauchi State, Adamu Hashimu Ranga, has raised the alarm over heightened insecurity in the form of killings and…

The member representing Ningi/Warji federal constituency of Bauchi State, Adamu Hashimu Ranga, has raised the alarm over heightened insecurity in the form of killings and kidnapping by fleeing bandits, who have relocated to Burra forest.

Speaking to our reporter on the telephone on Friday, he said bandits fleeing an intense campaign by the military in Zamfara State were attacking communities in his constituency.

“Even today, they attacked some communities. They entered Balma yesterday. Six people were also killed two days ago in a village called Kuluke. Three people were kidnapped yesterday and one person was killed.

“The situation is becoming too alarming and our people are at the mercy of these criminals. We need to inform the government about our situation. Although the government has been doing all it can to curb the situation, what is happening now is unprecedented,” he said.

It could be recalled that the lawmaker had earlier presented a motion on Thursday, calling on the federal government to tackle the situation.

He said that since March 2023 there had been various cases of kidnapping, killings and attacks on many communities.

Ranga said four people, including the village head of Balma, were kidnapped and released after a payment of a N13 million ransom while 9 were brutally killed by the bandits.

“Fifteen people in Tabla, Bukutumbe, Katsinawa, Rafinchiyawa and Jimiat were various times kidnapped and released on N27m ransom, two people in Sama ward were released on N6m ransom, three people in Kurmi were released on N8m ransom, bringing the total sum to N54m paid as ransom in less than five months.

“Apart from Sambisa forest, there is no forest that is thick and big like the Burra/Ningi forest. That is why they are relocating to the forest after they were displaced from Zamfara, especially this time when the war against them was stepped up and the state governor has refused all their overtures for a truce,” he added.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...