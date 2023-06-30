Obaseki  places LASU best graduating student on salary, sponsors Law School prog

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has disclosed the plan to place Lagos State University (LASU) best graduating student, Aminat Yusuf, on salary and sponsor her Law School programme.

Aminat graduated as the best law student from Lagos State University (LASU) with 5.0 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA).

The governor said other benefits have been approved for the outstanding student.

Obaseki said, “This is an update on our daughter, Aminat Yusuf after the Government of Edo State honoured her in respect of her academic performance in LASU for graduating with a perfect CGPA of 5.00.

“Following this achievement, the government offered her automatic employment and the governor has now approved other things for her beyond the employment.

“Aminat Yusuf will be sponsored on scholarship for one year in the Nigerian Law School and that the government will be responsible for the provision of all her needs till she completes the programme.

“For every month that she will be in law school, she will receive an up-keep allowance equivalent to the salary of a State Counsel.

“This is in recognition of the feat she achieved in LASU. We are proud of her achievement and hope she would join us after her law school programme as we will write to NYSC to ensure that she embarks on her one-year compulsory youth service in the State.”