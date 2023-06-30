Eid-el-Kabir: Gov Otu, wife celebrate with inmates

Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River, in the company of his wife, Eyoawan, on Thursday celebrated Eid-el-Kabir with inmates of the Federal...

Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River, in the company of his wife, Eyoawan, on Thursday celebrated Eid-el-Kabir with inmates of the Federal Correctional Centre, Afokang, Calabar.

Otu said that his visit to the centre, aside celebrating the festival with them, was also to identify with them and encourage them not to lose hope.

He said that his administration would do its best to make things go well with the centre and its occupants.

Similarly, the governor’s wife, who organised the event, said it was aimed at giving the inmates a sense of belonging and to share the love as exemplified by the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, the Comptroller, Nigerian Correctional Centre, Cross River Command, Mr Adeyinka Adebayo, expressed appreciation to the governor and his wife for the visit. (NAN)

