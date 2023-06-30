Osun Eid clash: Gov Adeleke, Basiru disagree over assassination’s narrative

The spokesperson for the 9th Senate, Senator Ajibola Basiru and Governor Ademola Adeleke have disagreed over the latter’s allegation that the incident that happened at…

The spokesperson for the 9th Senate, Senator Ajibola Basiru and Governor Ademola Adeleke have disagreed over the latter’s allegation that the incident that happened at Eid ground was an assassination attempt on him.

Trouble ensued at the Osogbo Central Eid on Salah day when leaders and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) clashed over sitting arrangement.

The governor who was at the Eid praying ground to pray later turned back before the prayer because of the rancorous situation there.

Basiru said the claim of assassination attempt on the life of the governor at the Eid during Salgah was illogical and expressed concern that security of the governor of Osun State was porous.

Basiru said “I pity the governor of Osun State that he is surrounded by people who don’t know how to represent him very well and those who are supposed to be his handlers are people who are pushing illogical narratives for him.

“That some hoodlums were seen in about three buses at Eid ground and up till today nothing has happened in terms of arresting them is an indictment on the governor.

“The governor left the premises, leaving those thugs in the venue without arresting them up till now and he supposed to be the chief security officer, he swore to the constitution, Section 14 that security and welfare is paramount responsibility of the governor, so that statement by Olawale Rasheed is an indictment on the governor himself. Maybe he does know the implications on the office of the governor.

“Then to also say the governor arrived at a place to meet such a situation means that the security around the governor is also porous because there is supposed to be an advance team that would have gone to do security reconnaissance. Two things would have happened, either they are inefficient or outright liars.

“I am a Muslim but I don’t mix politics and religion together but for some people they need to pretend what they are not to appeal to voters.

“It is also ironic that somebody who is a Muslim, no matter how hard it is, no matter the issues involved, to observe two Rakat prayers should not be an issue that you stormed out of the Eid and after that his spokesperson says he went to do thanksgivings.

“I don’t know if it is Muslim, Christian or traditional thanksgiving. Because there is nothing like thanksgiving in Islam.”

But in a swift reaction, Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed said the governor’s handlers were more than competent.

He said “There was an advance team, which had secured a space for the governor, the senator hijacked the space and refused to vacate the space when approached by protocol officers first and later by Osogbo leaders.

“The handlers are smarter because his agenda was to create violence a stampede, which he planned to blame on the governor. The presence of armed thugs was to kill and create a stampede, all of which will be blamed on the governor.

“But the team was smarter, hence the governor leaving the venue and denying dark minds of their yearnings for blood.

“Again, the right thing was done by the police, which quizzed the culprit. Ongoing is an investigation by the police. Ours is a law-abiding administration. The governor escaped assassination attempt and the worshippers escaped a stampede that would have claimed lives of innocent citizens,” Olawale said.

