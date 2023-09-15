Obasanjo: When I was President, Kings prostrated before me

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Friday, said when he was president, kings prostrated before him. Obasanjo served as Nigeria’s head of state from 1976 to 1979…

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Friday, said when he was president, kings prostrated before him.

Obasanjo served as Nigeria’s head of state from 1976 to 1979 and later as its president from 1999 to 2007.

He spoke at the inauguration of a 34.85 km Oyo-Iseyin Road and the completed Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Iseyin Campus.

Some traditional rulers were present at the event.

Addressing them, the former President, who spoke in Yoruba, said despite their status, it was important for them to honour elderly persons and those in positions of authority in line with the Omoluabi ethos.

He said that during his administration, he publicly prostrated to greet kings.

In a video trending on social media, Obasanjo told the traditional rulers to stand up and greet him in the Yoruba language.

He said, “I greet the kings and chiefs here sitting; I am grateful that you are here. Let me say this: wherever the President or governor is, the kings present must stand up to honour him.

“In Yoruba land, there are two things that are most respected among others: age and position. When a governor is still in power, he’s more powerful than any king.

“Even when I was President, I prostrated for kings outside, and when we went inside, the kings would prostrate for me. So, let’s always celebrate our culture.”

