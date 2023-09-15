‘Stand Up To Greet Me’, Obasanjo Orders Oyo Monarchs

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was furious on Friday as he ordered the traditional rulers at a function to stand up and honour him. Obasanjo was…

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was furious on Friday as he ordered the traditional rulers at a function to stand up and honour him.

Obasanjo was angry that the monarchs failed to honour him when he mounted the podium to speak.

It was at the opening of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology College of Agriculture and Renewable Natural Resources in Iseyin, Oyo State.

Obasanjo was the guest of Governor Seyi Makinde, with the assignment to commission the new Oyo-Iseyin Road, which his government rebuilt.

The ex-president tongue-lashed the kings to always respect the serving and past political office holders by standing to welcome them at functions.

Ever intolerant of what he considers to be some, he said they should accord such respect to governors and presidents.

He then ordered them to stand and like obedient pupils will respond to their headmaster, all the Kings stood up in all their regalia.

He said in Yoruba, “I greet the kings and chiefs here sitting; I am grateful that you are here. Let me say this: wherever the president or governor is, the kings present must stand up to honor him.

“In Yoruba land, there are two things that are most respected among others: age and position. When a governor is still in power, he’s more powerful than any king.

“Even when I was president, I prostrated for kings outside, and when we went inside, the kings would prostrate for me. So, let’s always celebrate our culture.”

