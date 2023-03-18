Obasanjo shuns polling unit after loss in presidential election

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Saturday failed to exercise his civic duty in the ongoing governorship and House of Assembly elections in Ogun State. He…

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Saturday failed to exercise his civic duty in the ongoing governorship and House of Assembly elections in Ogun State.

He was absent on election day at his polling unit 22 ward 11, Olusomi compound ,Totoro,Abeokuta North Local Government Area of the State.

Obasanjo cast his vote at the same polling unit during the February 25 presidential election, but Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated Peter Obi of Labour Party whom he endorsed.

When our correspondent visited the place on Saturday, it was gathered that the former President was not on ground.

Obasanjo’s Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, said the elder statesman had travelled out of the country 10 days before the election.

Akinyemi said Obasanjo was billed to return a day before the election, but, had yet to arrive.

“Chief Obasanjo had traveled 10 days ago to India, US and, UK. He was supposed to return back to the country yesterday (Friday) March 17 but could not return,” Akinyemi said.