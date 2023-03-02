CNG congratulates Tinubu, describes Obasanjo’s letter as ‘Satanic’

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has described as ‘satanic’ a letter written by former President Olusegun Obasanjo where the former president demanded cancellation of…

In a letter titled:, “An appeal for caution and rectification,” Obasanjo had called on President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, to stop the collation and announcement of results, alleging that some politicians had compromised electoral officials to make the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) redundant.

But CNG’s Spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, at a press conference, in Abuja on Thursday, argued that in 2003 and 2007 when Obasanjo stood for elections, the same observations were made and it was rejected.

Suleiman noted that the request by the former military head of state could have incited violence and anarchy.

Consequently, the spokesman implored the judiciary and relevant organisations to strip him of all national honours including the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

He said: “To condemn with all our might the undue invention of Obasanjo that potentially incites public disorder and aims to set the country up in flames for the sake of his personal political interest in one candidate.

“Obasanjo should not that he has long stripped himself of any claim to statesmanship and patriotism, having turned into a potent agent of destabilization.

“We, therefore, urge him to be magnanimous in victory by carrying everybody along irrespective of tribe, religion, region or political affiliation and to operate an open all inclusive government.

“We appreciate the incoming President’s humility, and maturity displayed in his acceptance speech,” the CNG said.

The Group added that with the latest action, Obasanjo has finally bared himself of any remaining streak of integrity and the authorities should take steps to strip him of all national honours including the GCON.

Meanwhile, Suleiman congratulated the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and urged him to be magnanimous in victory.

“We congratulate the newly elected President and remind him that Nigerian voters trusted him to lead them in the hope for a leadership that will make them more secure and provide their children with a productive future,” he said.