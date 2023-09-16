Obasanjo: I’ve not seen Tinubu since he became President

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has denied meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the 80th birthday reception of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in…

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has denied meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the 80th birthday reception of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday.

A viral clip on social media platform had suggested that Tinubu and Obasanjo met at Alake’s birthday where the former President ‘agreed’ to work with the incumbent.

In statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Saturday in Abeokuta, Obasanjo described the clip as fake, disjointed and sickening.

He said the architect of the post should rather look elsewhere for the work he/she is looking for and not through him.

Obasanjo, who is far away in South Africa for the burial of his friend, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, said the clip covered his interaction with Tinubu during a visit to him in 2022 during the presidential campaign.

The statement reads “One, I have not seen Bola Tinubu since he visited me in my house in Abeokuta, when he was campaigning. Secondly, I was at the church and NOT the reception for Alake’s 80th birthday reception.

“To put the content of the video in proper perspective, it happened that during Tinubu’s visit to his house last year, he met the former President playing his favorite traditional game (ayo) and he started the banter, jokingly telling the former President that, he was shocked to see him playing the Ayo game at that time of the day.

“Spontaneously, as he was getting up from his chair to welcome him and other accompanying visitors, Obasanjo responded: “when I don’t have job. If you are ready to give me job, I am ready to do it.

“Shortly after, Tinubu was heard praying for longevity on Obasanjo’s life, as they both walked into the sitting room with others. This is however contrary to the meaning the viral video is putting out as Obasanjo says, “I am not looking for work and I am not working with anyone as the fake news puts out. Those who are looking for people to work with Bola Tinubu should look outside Obasanjo.”

