Nigerian pilgrims’ death toll hits 13 as 41,632 fall sick in S/Arabia

The death toll of Nigerian pilgrims during the 2023 hajj exercise has risen to 13 just as 41,632 others fell sick in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The head of the Nigerian medical team for the pilgrimage, Dr Usman Galadima, stated this Sunday night in Makkah during post-Arafat review session.

He said his team made consultations for 25,772 pilgrims during the Muna-Arafat period in addition to the 15,680 treated in Madinah and Makkah during the pre-Arafat period.

Galadima recalled that seven pilgrims had died during the pre-Arafat period.

He gave the breakdown of the casualties as: Plateau (1), Kaduna (2), Osun (2), Borno (1), Yobe (1), FCT (1), Benue (1) and Lagos (1); while private tour operators recorded three deaths.

Galadima said during the Muna-Arafat period, four pilgrims died at Arafat and two at Mina.

He recommended thorough pre-hajj medical screening with the issuance of a certificate of medical fitness.

He said elderly pilgrims and those very sick should be discouraged from going to Jamarat (the place where pilgrims performed the symbolic stoning of the devil).

He also said the grouping of pilgrims as recommended by Saudi authorities should be enforced.

He urged states with functional ambulances to place their vehicles in the national medical team’s pool for a more coordinated response to emergency cases.

The commissioner of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in charge of aviation, Goni Sanda, announced that return flights of Nigerian pilgrims would begin on July 4 and end on August 3.

