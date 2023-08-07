NYSC staff dies in lone accident

A National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, staff in Ekiti State, Ben Ayeniko Dotun, has died in a lone accident in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital. Information…

A National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, staff in Ekiti State, Ben Ayeniko Dotun, has died in a lone accident in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital.

Information gathered said the NYSC staff was returning from a wedding of a colleague at Are-Ekiti, in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area on Saturday, when the accident happened.

According to the source, the deceased drove in his car with two other persons but ran into a bump on the road and he lost control of the car.

It was further gathered that immediately he ran into the bump, the bump threw him outside his car and he fell on a stone and sustained a serious head injury.

The two persons in the car with him came out unhurt. His body has been deposited at the hospital morgue.

