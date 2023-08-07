Doctors strike: NMA cautions FG on ‘ No Work, No Pay ‘

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has called on the federal government to rethink its implementation of the ‘ No Work, No Pay’ policy...

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has called on the federal government to rethink its implementation of the ‘ No Work, No Pay’ policy against the striking members of the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

Chairman, NMA, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter, Dr Charles Ugwuanyi, made the call Sunday while briefing newsmen after a thanksgiving mass at the Holy Trinity Church, Maitama, Abuja.

It was part of activities for the Annual General Meeting (AGM), and week of the Nigeria Medical Association, FCT Chapter (NMA-FCT).

Ugwuanyi said doing so would further cripple healthcare delivery in the country.

He said, “Government should look at it critically. It will not do the country any good; it will lead to further complications. We are really advising that government should take a look at what it is about to do because it will halt the system more.”

He called on governments at all levels to improve working conditions for doctors.

He said, “If you look at the medical registry in Nigeria today, we have more than 110, 000 doctors who have been found registrable, who have passed through the registration, but as of April 2022, that is exactly a year plus, we have just less than 36, 000 that renewed their practicing license, and as I speak with you, we have less than 25, 000 doctors that have registered and are practicing in this country today.”

