NYG: Team Lagos wallop Kaduna 5-0 to reach football finals

    By Dotun Oluwasakin

Team Lagos yesterday hammered Team Kaduna 5-0 to reach the finals of male football event at the ongoing 7th National Youth Games (NYG) in Asaba.

In the semi-final match played at the Ugwashi Uku Stadium, Lagos State dominated proceedings as they scored four goals in the first half.

After Oyetunji Dolapo gave his side the lead early in the half before Salami Fawz, Akinde Samuel and Oyewusi Semilore scored a goal each to go into the break with a four-goal advantage.

On resumption, the Lagos boys continued from where they stopped in the first half as Fawz bagged his brace from the spot to complete the rout of the hapless Kaduna boys.

In the same vein, Team Lagos also reached the finals in female football event

Therefore, Team Lagos will be represented in both the male and female football finals slated for today (Friday).

 

