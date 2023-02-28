Nyako loses, Abbo wins as PDP dominates Adamawa elections

The peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won two senate seats while the All Progressives Congress (APC) got one. The returning officer, Dr Ahmed Alkali, declared…

The returning officer, Dr Ahmed Alkali, declared the PDP senatorial candidate for Adamawa Central Zone, Aminu Iya Abbas, who is the current speaker of the state Assembly as winner, having scored 145,880 votes to defeat Abdulaziz Nyako who got 118,555 votes.

Senator Binos Yeroe, the PDP candidate for Adamawa South senatorial zone won reelection after scoring 146,407 votes to defeat his closest rival, Adamu Samaila Numan of the APC who scored 94,828 votes.

Alkali further announced that Senator Philip Abbo, APC candidate in Adamawa North Senatorial Zone polled 71,927 votes to win reelection against PDP’s Yohanna Amos who scored 61,895 votes.

Meanwhile, the PDP has won seven out of eight House of Representatives seats in the state which include Michika/Madigali; Gombi/Hong; Girei/Yola-South/Yola-North; and Guyuk/Shelleng, Maiha/Mubi-North/Mubi-South, Demsa/Lamurde/Numan and Ganye/Mayo-Belwa/Jada/Toungo, while APC won Fufore/Song Federal Constituency.