BREAKING: Aliero floors Bagudu, clinches senatorial seat

Ismail Adebayo, Birnin Kebbi Senator Muhammad Adamu Aliero has been declared winner of Kebbi central senatorial election. The returning officer, Professor Abbas Yusuf, said Senator…

Ismail Adebayo, Birnin Kebbi

Senator Muhammad Adamu Aliero has been declared winner of Kebbi central senatorial election.

The returning officer, Professor Abbas Yusuf, said Senator Aliero polled 126,588 votes to defeat Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu in the senatorial election. He said Bagudu, who is also Chairman Progressive Governors Forum, scored 92,389 votes.

The elections were held in eight local governments of Gwandu, Bunza, Aliero, Maiyama, Koko-Besse, Jega, Kalgo and Birnin Kebbi which constitute Kebbi central senatorial district.

JUST IN: PDP’s Shekarau wins senatorial seat under NNPP

JUST IN: Tinubu defeats Atiku in Jigawa

The National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) had stopped the collation of Kebbi central senatorial election results on Sunday following the disappearance of the returning officer for Marafa ward, in Birnin Kebbi.

He was asked to step aside and reconcile some discrepancies in the result figures he brought to the collation centre when he disappeared.