News

Respect voters, Buhari counsels lawmakers-elect

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday evening opened his doors to welcome the winners of the Senate and House of Representatives elected to represent the Daura zone,…

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday evening opened his doors to welcome the winners of the Senate and House of Representatives elected to represent the Daura zone, the constituency that produced him.

Buhari, according to a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, gave the lawmakers-elect an important lesson: “respect the voters and make them feel important. If you don’t, they will wait in ambush for you in the next election. Depending on how you deal with them, they will keep you in office, or they will send you packing.”

He congratulated the senator-elect, Nasiru Sani, who obtained 174,062 votes, to beat the incumbent, Senator Ahmed Babba Kaita who had defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following his defeat in the primary elections.

Senator Kaita fell short by more than ten thousand votes.

President Buhari also welcomed the election of Alhaji Aminu Jamo, House of Representatives member-elect for Daura/Sandamu/Mai Adua Federal Constituency who defeated his PDP opponent by more than 10,000 votes.

The National Legal Adviser of the APC, Barrister Ahmed El-Marzuq, who led the elected representatives, informed the President that the good showing of the party was owed largely to progress recorded in the Senatorial zone under the Buhari presidency.

El-Marzuq cited several projects, which he said had enhanced education, entrepreneurship, social development and the development of human capital in the area.

The National Legal Adviser presented copies of results to the President.

President Buhari received the results full of appreciation.

