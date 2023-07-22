Alleged N7.9bn fraud: Oduah, others arraigned, plead not guilty

A former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah and seven others have been arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja on allegations of N7.9 billion…

A former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah and seven others have been arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja on allegations of N7.9 billion fraud.

Oduah was arraigned on Friday alongside her ex-aide, Gloria Odita, as well as Nwosu Nnamdi, Chukwuma Chinyere, Global Offshore and Marine Ltd, Tip Top Global Resources Ltd, Crystal Television Ltd and Sobora International Ltd, who pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

They pleaded not guilty to the 25-count charge brought against them before the court.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alleged that Oduah, who also represented Anambra North in the Senate, and Odita, who was identified as the company secretary of Sea Petroleum and Gas Company Ltd (SPGC), had in February 2014, allegedly used their positions to transfer the sum of N1,629,250,000 from I-Sec Security Nig. Ltd account No. 2021756955 with First Bank Plc, to Global Offshore and Marine Ltd account No. 2022977296 also domiciled with First Bank Plc.

According to the EFCC, the defendants ought to know that the funds formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act.

The defendants were accused of opening a naira “anonymous Private Banking Nominee Account No. 2024414450 with First Bank Plc,” which was contrary to section 11(1) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 (As Amended) and punishable under Section 11(4) (a) of the same Act.”

After the plea, Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered the EFCC to return the matter to the office of the Attorney General of the Federation within two weeks, as the former AGF had earlier reviewed the case file.

The judge ordered that the defendant continue to enjoy the terms of the administrative bail earlier granted them by the EFCC.

The case was adjourned to October 17 for trial.

