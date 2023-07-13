Pate tasks journalists on reportage of development issues

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Kashere (FUK), Gombe State, Professor Umaru Pate, has called on journalists to devote more time and resources…

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Kashere (FUK), Gombe State, Professor Umaru Pate, has called on journalists to devote more time and resources on reportage of development issues.

He stated this in Gombe during a two-day media dialogue on “First 1,000 Days of Birth” organised by the Bauchi Field Office of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Prof Pate advised journalists to always present media contents that would promote behavioural change and national development.

He explained that behavioural change was about altering habits and behaviour for long-term benefits, saying, “The media is a veritable tool for facilitating behavioural change using factual information and accurate data.

“The media must, therefore, invest in technology to be effective in information gathering and dissemination. To achieve any meaningful change, media organisations must focus on funding, technology, safety, credibility and improve on content.

“Practitioners must be conversant with the Child Rights Act to project issues around behavioural change towards children for the well-being of future generations.”

He announced that FUK, in partnership with UNICEF, had introduced Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), Master of Science (MSc) and Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) in social, behavioural change communication and development.

Earlier, UNICEF’s Chief of Bauchi Field Office, Mr Tushar Rane, urged journalists to ensure effective reportage of medical issues to promote children’s health and survival.

