NSCDC hands over railway slippers, others to NRC in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has handed over no fewer than 500 tons of railway materials to the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) in Nasarawa State.

The state commandant, Abbas Bappa-Muhammed, who spoke through the Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSC Jerry Victor, revealed this to journalists at the command headquarters in Lafia, the state capital on Monday.

He said the vandalised railway materials included railway slippers, ballast, and other materials intercepted by the personnel of the Anti-vandal and Intelligence Units at different points within the state.

While receiving the items from the NSCDC command, the Regional District Manager of the NRC, North Central district, with its headquarters in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, Austen Ashibekong, commend.

Ashibekong explained that the items would help to tackle some of the problems facing the corporation.