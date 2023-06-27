NSCDC deploys 40,000 personnel for Eid-El-Kabir

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 40,000 personnel to provide security across the country as the Muslim faithful celebrate Eid-El-Fitr. This…

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 40,000 personnel to provide security across the country as the Muslim faithful celebrate Eid-El-Fitr.

This is contained in a statement by the NSCDC Director of Public Relations, Commandant Olusola Odumosu, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Odumosu said that the NSCDC Commandant General (CG), Ahmed Audi, ordered the personnel to ensure proper protection of critical national assets and infrastructure in joint operations with sister agencies.

The CG also directed the personnel to man strategic locations such as places of worship, recreational centers, markets, shopping malls, motor parks, and other sensitive locations.

He charged heads of formations to be more vigilant and highly sensitive to their environment to avoid unpleasant surprises from enemies of the country.

“You must be on top of your game, be very vigilant and highly sensitive to your environment because we are not going to take any chances,” he said.

He further charged all commands to be proactive, so as to achieve greater results.

“An intelligent-driven approach must be adopted to nip crime in the bud, be proactive and make sure you engage intelligent-driven strategies.

“This will help to get credible information about intended plans of criminal elements so that we can crush them before they strike,” Audi said.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...