Thugs Kill Naval Rating In Ondo

Daily Trust gathered that some thugs had on Monday,, attacked the naval rating who was driving into the community.

The killing of the officer was said to have got the residents worried as the colleagues of the deceased have allegedly threatened to avenge his death.

The youths in the community were said to have fled into the bush over the fear of reprisal.

Also, shops and markets in the community have been shut down.

Some colleagues of the deceased were said to have stormed the area in search of the killers.

A resident, who spoke under anonymity, said trouble started when the naval officer who was driving into the community mistakenly splashed water on a motorcyclist and his passenger while trying to avoid potholes on a bad section of the road.

The resident said the deceased after realising his action came out of his vehicle and apologized to the motorcyclist and his passenger.

He added that the plea made by the naval rating, however, fell on deaf ears of the motorcyclist, who immediately mobilized thugs in the community to attack the officer.

According to him, the thugs in large numbers stormed the scene and attacked the officer.

“The man (naval officer) was unconscious and rushed to the hospital in the community, after the attack but he gave up the ghost before getting there and was confirmed dead on arrival by the doctor,” he said.

It was gathered that the motorcyclist was, however, apprehended and handed over to the police in the community while the main suspect who hit the deceased with a rod took to his heels.

Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ondo state, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview but promised to get back with details.

The attack on the naval rating in Ondo came barely forty-eight hours that a naval rating was killed by unknown gunmen in the Ajegunle area of Lagos State.

The deceased naval officer was until the incident, serving at the Lagos Logistics Depot of the Nigerian Navy.

