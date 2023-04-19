NSCDC CG summons Adamawa Commandant over election controversy

The Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has summoned the Adamawa State Commandant of the Corps,…

The Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has summoned the Adamawa State Commandant of the Corps, Muhammad Bello, to the Corps’ National Headquarters to explain the role he played in the just concluded election in the state.

A statement by the Corps spokesman, Commandant Olusola Odumosu, on Wednesday, said this is in connection to the controversy surrounding the just concluded Adamawa State governorship supplementary election where the Corps was alleged of complicity along with other security agencies.

The Corps’ helmsman directed the State Commandant to immediately hand over affairs of the Command to his immediate subordinate to allow him time to provide the management of the Corps with an explanation of the role he played in the exercise.

Dr Audi emphasised that NSCDC is a non-partisan and non-political organisation that will not tolerate the involvement of personnel or any of its formation in political controversies as widely alleged.

“I have summoned the State Commandant to National Headquarters to face the management team and explain himself in clear terms.

“We are known for our integrity, neutrality and non-partisanship in election matters, that is why we will not take the case of Adamawa lightly.

“I have ordered him to hand over the Command to his immediate deputy because his role in the rerun election is currently being investigated and if he is found culpable, then he will have himself to blame,” CG said.

The declaration of Aisha Binani Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the governorship election in Adamawa by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), of the Independent National Commission (INEC), when the results from the remaining LGAs had not been announced sparked widespread anger which elicited the purported allegation against the Corps.