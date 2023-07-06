NSCDC arrests 6 rail track vandals in Kwara

Men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara State have arrested six suspects over alleged vandalisation of rail track in the…

Men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara State have arrested six suspects over alleged vandalisation of rail track in the Oloru area in Moro LGA.

The Commandant of NSCDC in the state, Umar Mohammed, said the suspects were apprehended with two DAF trucks fully loaded with railway sleepers around 12am on Wednesday.

He gave their names as Yunusa Bello (41), Sani Tanimu (35), Sanusi Lawal (25), Alhaji Makeri (33), Lukman Sani (32) and Olabode Johnson (41).

In a related development, the NSCDC also paraded a suspect, Babatunde Adekunle (41), over ATM fraud.

The suspect was alleged to have fraudulently swapped his ATM card with an old man at an ATM point in a bank.

The commandant said, “Having swapped the card, he withdrew the sum of N1.8m from the account.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...