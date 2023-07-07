35-year-old man rapes 5 minors in Adamawa

A 35-year-old man, Wilson Sunday, has been arrested by the Adamawa State Police Command for allegedly raping five minors between the ages of eight and…

A 35-year-old man, Wilson Sunday, has been arrested by the Adamawa State Police Command for allegedly raping five minors between the ages of eight and thirteen.

The alleged habitual rapist, who resides at Damilu Ward in Yola North LGA, had previously been convicted for rape. He confessed to having defiled his victims from January 2023 after regaining his freedom from prison.

The suspect disguised himself and lured his victims into an uncompleted building where he had unlawful carnal knowledge of them while the victims were on their way to or from school.

The incident was reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Kofare, by the parents of the victims who had observed the suspect’s unrepentant attitude.

Democracy Day: Tinubu leads Nigeria Towards Good Governance and Prosperity

Expect rejigging of APC, good governance — Bisi Akande

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is a father of two and is now living alone after separating from his wife.

The Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola, expressed concern over the unfortunate act and directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of CID to take over the investigation and ensure the suspect’s prosecution.

In a similar development, 22-year-old Raphael Peter, a resident of Bulabuli, Michika LGA, was arrested by the command’s operatives attached to Divisional Police Headquarters, Mubi North, for raping an 18-year-old student.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...