NSCDC arrests 20 ‘manhole thieves, vandals’ in FCT

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory Command, has nabbed and paraded 20 suspected vandals and manhole thieves. Commandant of the…

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory Command, has nabbed and paraded 20 suspected vandals and manhole thieves.

Commandant of the FCT command, Olusola Odumosu, said most of the arrested thieves were caught stealing manholes and vandalising government property in various areas in the FCT.

Odumosu said the Corps would no longer tolerate the activities of scavengers in the city centre of the FCT.

The Commandant said: “To counteract the escalating instances of theft and vandalism that have been adversely impacting the FCT Metropolis, the Command took an active approach.

“We activated strategically planned routine night patrols, which proved to be highly effective.

“In the course of these patrols, we successfully arrested 20) scavengers and miscreants within the stipulated time frame. The arrested suspects underwent comprehensive interview and profiling processes.

“Subsequently, they will be handed over to the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) for prosecution.

“These intensified measures serve a dual purpose: deterring potential criminals and ensuring the apprehension of those responsible for these unlawful activities.

“Through these actions, we are sending an unequivocal and resolute message that criminal behaviour will no longer be tolerated within our jurisdiction.

“The proactive strategy we have embraced underscores the unswerving commitment of the government to address the concerns of its citizens. We are steadfastly dedicated to safeguarding the integrity of critical national assets and infrastructure throughout the FCT Metropolis.”

Some of the suspects paraded at the FCT command of the NSCDC on Monday are John Ahmed “M” 46 yrs from Lafia LGA Nassarawa State; Abba Musa “M” 26yrs from Dala LGA Kano State; Jack Ikekwe “M” 25yrs from Kalabari LGA Rivers State; Kabir Dauda Ummar “M” 25yrs from Gwale LGA Kano State; Peter Eseh James “M” 39yrs from Ado LGA Benue State; and Monday Magaji “M” 25yrs from Kajuru LGA Kaduna State.

Others include Ukechukwu Ifeanyi “M” 42yrs from Umupla LGA, Abia State; Anthony Obey “M” 29yrs from Irruam LGA, Crossriver State; Habibu Abubakar “M” 25yrs from Kano State; Flavour Amos “M” 43yrs from Latine, Plateau State; Collins Erriom “M” 24yrs from Boki LGA, Crossriver State; Abdulrazk Lawal “M” 18yrs from Matangara LGA, Kastina State and Enwa Richard Ineji “M” 22yr from Yala LGA, Crossriver State.

Emeka Charles “M” 21yrs from Abi LGA, Crossriver State; Humphrey James “M” 25yrs from Boki LGA, Cross-river State; Ibrahim Umar “M” 20yrs from Taronie LGA, Kano State; Iheancho Godfrey “M” 30yrs from Atta LGA Imo State; Aliyu Abdulahi “M” 16yrs from Udili LGA Kano State; and Saniyu Abubakar ‘’M” 21 years from Nassarawa LGA Kano state made up the list.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...