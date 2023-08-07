NRC commissions 99 staff houses in Kano

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has commissioned a new housing estate for the staff of the commission under the Railway Property Company Limited (RPMCL)…

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has commissioned a new housing estate for the staff of the commission under the Railway Property Company Limited (RPMCL) in Kano State.

The housing units were reconstructed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with a construction company, CityScape.

Speaking while handing over the houses to the management of NRC, the Managing Director (MD) of CityScape, Alhaji Garba Ahmed, said that before the signing of the agreement, the houses were dilapidated and turned into dangerous spots.

He explained that the refurbished estate comprised 99 apartments, including a mosque, a recreational centre and a clinic.

He said the buildings were carefully reconstructed by the company in line with global standards of erecting structures.

On his part, the MD of NRC and Chairman of RPMCL, Engr Fidet E. Okhiria, noted that the project was a life-changing venture which came at the right time.

He said, “This agreement was signed in 2020 and now it has become a success. The new structures are for the well-being of the staff for them to have an enabling environment.”

He urged the staff to keep the standard and maintain the place, cautioning that, “You should not do anything that will damage or destroy the structures.

“When I came here I thought I was in the wrong place. So, the federal government, under the NRC and RPMCL, decided to do this for you to get a conducive environment.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...