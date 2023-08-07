Charity support: Zulum grants N80m to Guwori Islamic Academy

The Borno State governor, Prof. Banagana Zulum, has approved the release of a N80m grant for use by Guwori Islamic Academy, a charity institution that…

The Borno State governor, Prof. Banagana Zulum, has approved the release of a N80m grant for use by Guwori Islamic Academy, a charity institution that provides education to children mostly from low-income families.

Zulum announced the approval Sunday at the graduation ceremony of the school, which is located around the Customs Office in Jere Local Government Area.

The governor explained that the N80 million will be released in four batches of 20 million every year to support provision of educational facilities, improve teachers’ welfare and enhance learning for students.

Guwori Islamic Academy, which is a subsidiary of the Guwori Foundation was established by the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited, (NNPCL), Mele Kolo Kyari, to provide free integrated Islamic and Western education.

Zulum also approved a total of N4.1m for 23 graduating students with each of the 12 pupils who memorised the complete Holy Qur’an receiving N250,000 each and 11 pupils who completed their primary education but could not memorise the complete Holy Qur’an to receive N100,000 each.

The governor charged parents to inculcate the teachings of Islam in their children.

Earlier in his address, the GCEO of NNPCL, Malam Mele Kolo Kyari, expressed his appreciation for the good standard of teaching and learning in the school.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...