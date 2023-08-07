Flood: Delta govt commences opening of water canals, others

Delta State government has begun the opening up of all major canals in the state as part of pre-emptive measures to ensure the free flow…

Delta State government has begun the opening up of all major canals in the state as part of pre-emptive measures to ensure the free flow of water to existing rivers and prevent flooding in major cities across Delta,

This is coming after the prediction of heavy flooding, particularly in some coastal states of Nigeria by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

The Director-General, Special Duties, Government House, Asaba, Frank Omare who monitored the clearing of the canals, which started from Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area, down to Warri, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta, stressed that the state government was determined to do the right thing.

Omare told journalists in Warri that Governor Sheriff Oborivwori was determined to do everything within his powers to ensure that flooding was a thing of the past in the state.

