NPFL announces kick-off date for 2023/2024 league season

The management of Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) on Monday announced Sept. 30 as the kick-off date for the 2023/24 league season.

The Media Officer of NPFL, Harry Iwuala, said in a statement in Lagos that Davidson Owumi, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of NPFL had notified the 20 participating Clubs about the commencement date.

He also said the champions of the season would receive N150 million, which was a 50 per cent increase from last season’s prize money.

Another highlight is the payment of start-off grants of a total of N200 million to the 20 clubs.

“The 20 clubs will as was done last season receive a take-off grant of N10 million each to smoothen their operations as the season starts.

“We are, therefore, expecting the Clubs to as a matter of urgency forward their respective account details to the NPFL Secretariat for the transfer of the said amount as the season is set to commence on Saturday.

“After due deliberations by the Chairman and our Strategic Partners, it was agreed that the prize money, since that is what connotes the true value of the league, be reviewed upwards to N150 million,” he said.

Addressing some of the marketing concerns, Owunmi assured the clubs that the NPFL board would, at all times, take decisions and enter into contracts that served the best interest of the league and the clubs.

“Be rest assured that we will at all times be guided by the very best interest of our league and by implication, the participating Clubs.

“Discussions are ongoing with a company that proposed a ten-year partnership for broadcast rights.

“We remain very hopeful that they or other prospective partners will show up since talks are ongoing.

“Any success achieved will enlarge the economic frontiers of the league and by extension the clubs as we progress,” he stated. (NAN)

