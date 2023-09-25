Nollywood not ground for people doing ‘runs’ — Kanayo .O. Kanayo

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo. O. Kanayo, has said that the Nigerian film industry is not a ‘dump yard’ for people doing ‘bum bum’, ‘runs’, or…

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo. O. Kanayo, has said that the Nigerian film industry is not a ‘dump yard’ for people doing ‘bum bum’, ‘runs’, or ‘theft’.

In a chat with Afia TV, the renowned filmmaker and actor stated that the movie industry is not a place of training, rather people who have honed their skills should come and showcase their talent.

The movie star famed for his role as a ritualist in some Nollywood films and dubbed, “Nnanyi Sacrifice’ stated during the interview, “Nollywood should not be a ground for bum bum enlargement. Nollywood should not be a ground for people doing runs. Nollywood should not be a ground where people’s dollars are stolen in hotels and they generalize all his Nollywood girls. It is not a ground for gay or lesbianism.

“It is a ground for creativity. It is not a ground for learning how to act. Many people come to Nollywood to learn how to act. You are supposed to come into the industry to better and hone your talent.”

Born Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, the actor is a recipient of the national award, Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR). Born on 1 March 1962, the actor is also a lawyer.

In 2006, he won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in the movie Family Battle.

Kanayo started his acting career in 1982, acting in productions by the Nigerian Television Authority. He made his debut movie appearance in the year 1992 in the film Living in Bondage. It is gathered that he has starred in over 100 films. His most recent movies are Up North and Living in Bondage: Breaking Free.

