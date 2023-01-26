Northern groups allege plot to scuttle 2023 elections

Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has raised the alarm over an alleged plot by some powerful elements to scuttle the February 25 presidential election. National…

Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has raised the alarm over an alleged plot by some powerful elements to scuttle the February 25 presidential election.

National Spokesman of the CNG, Suleiman Abdul-Azeez, raised the alarm at a press conference, in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the coalition had credible intelligence that there is a mega plan to create a chaotic atmosphere in the country before, during and after the elections.

Abdul-Azeez said, “CNG notes particularly, the ratification and vigorous pursuit of a regime of harsh unrealistic economic and financial policies less than a month to the election, inflicting pains on the electorates and heating up the political atmosphere.

You can’t pitch me against Buhari, Tinubu tells Atiku

2023: There’ll be plenty of food to feed your children, Tinubu assures parents

“Another hard proof of potential threat to a peaceful transition through an acceptable electoral process, is having fuel scarcity grounding activities and frustrating the population a month to the election.

“At the same time, embarking on Naira Exchange and making the new currency scarce by the CBN is another latent ground for suspicion.

“The timing for the implementation of such a policy in a country in which the total number of deposit money bank branches is just 5,437 with a concentration 1624 branches in Lagos alone, other southern states 2235, and the entire Northern Nigerian states 1188, Abuja 390 is certainly a calculated to effort to bring about general confusion that would threaten the 2023 polls.

“The hard stance on no going back on the January 31st deadline despite the patriotic intervention of the Nigerian Senate urging the CBN to extend the deadline by 6 months, the outright rejection of the policy by the Federal House of Representatives and the Nigerian Governors Forum, has inadvertently made the situation all the more suspicious.”

CNG called on President Muhammadu Buhari to absolve himself by reclaiming his statesmanship by standing against any machination against the conduct of credible elections and peaceful handover.

The group also called on Nigerians not to be discouraged in casting their votes during the election.

Suleiman said, “That for the avoidance of doubt, we warn that any attempt from any quarters, to hoist any form of undemocratic arrangement short of a transparent, free and fair elections will be roundly resisted and rejected.

“Finally, we urge the Nigerian people to prepare to endure the pains and ensure they cast their votes and their votes count, regardless of the antics of enemies of the country and undemocratic elements.”