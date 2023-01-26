2023: There’ll be plenty of food to feed your children, Tinubu assures parents

All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has assured parents that if elected president in 2023, there would be enough food for their…

All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has assured parents that if elected president in 2023, there would be enough food for their children.

He gave the assurance on Thursday in Abuja at the 20th annual Daily Trust Dialogue.

The 2023 edition of the dialogue has the theme, “Interrogating the 2023 Presidential Agenda.”

The event, ongoing at the NAF Centre in Abuja, is organised by the Media Trust Group (MTG), owners of Daily Trust newspapers and Trust Television.

Kano man sentenced to 20 years for attempted murder

Peace’ll attract foreign investors into Nigeria – Kwankwaso

He said, “We seek a Nigerian where no parent is compelled to send a child to bed hungry, worried whether tomorrow shall bring food. We assure you that there will be plenty of food to feed your children.

“We will make affordable health care, education and housing accessible for all, and importantly, we lead and deliver bold and assertive security measures to enable a strong, yet adaptive national security architecture that will obliterate kidnapping, banditry and violent crimes from the face of our nation.”