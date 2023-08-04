Northern governors task new ruling party chair

Northern States Governors’ Forum has applauded the emergence their erstwhile colleague, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).…

A statement issued yesterday by the forum’s Chairman and Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, also hailed the election of former Senate spokesman, Senator Ajibola Basiru, as National Secretary of the party.

Governor Yahaya said Ganduje’selection not only reflects his exceptional leadership abilities but also underscores the trust and confidence fellow party stakeholders and members have in him.

He said, “Your distinguished tenure as the governor of Kano State demonstrated your commitment to the welfare of the people and the development of our great party and nation.

“As the newly elected national chairman, you hold a critical position in steering our great party towards a united and prosperous future. Your experience and strategic vision will be vital in addressing the challenges ahead and harnessing the collective strength of the APC to bring about positive change for all Nigerians.

“We are confident that under your able guidance, the party will chart a course of progress, inclusivity, and good governance that will resonate with citizens across the country in line with President Tinubu’’s ‘Renewed Hope’ mantra.”

The APC governors praised the leadership direction and guidance of President Tinubu, which they said facilitated the smooth conduct of the caucus and NEC meetings that produced the new helmsmen of the APC.

