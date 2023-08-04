✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    NIGERIA DAILY: How Ganduje Emerged APC Chair Against All Odds

    Former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has emerged as APC chair, amid controversy of zoning and other issues.

      By Mardia Umar

    Former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has emerged as APC chair, amid controversy of zoning and other issues.

    On this episode of Nigeria Daily, we discuss how Ganduje emerged and the future of the ruling party.

