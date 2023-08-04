NIGERIA DAILY: How Ganduje Emerged APC Chair Against All Odds

Download Here Former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has emerged as APC chair, amid controversy of zoning and other issues. Nigeria Daily: What…

Former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has emerged as APC chair, amid controversy of zoning and other issues.

Nigeria Daily: What Impact Has The Labour Union Protest Made?

NIGERIA DAILY: How Nigerians Suffer Due To Fuel Price Hike

On this episode of Nigeria Daily, we discuss how Ganduje emerged and the future of the ruling party.

