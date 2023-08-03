North Central APC canvasses support for SGF

The North Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum has expressed its satisfaction with what it termed the purposeful take-off of duties by the Secretary to…

Speaking at its 2023 third quarter meeting in Jos, the Plateau State capital, Wednesday, the chairman of the forum, Alhaji Saleh Mandung Zazzaga, said as someone from their zone (North Central), they will galvanise all kinds of support for Akume to succeed, adding that he is already showing quality leadership.

The chairman called on the SGF to be focused, purposeful, and concentrate on his mandate, and he should not be distracted by anything from any quarter.

He said part of their meeting agenda is to deliberate on those from the zone already appointed by President Bola Tinubu from the North Central as well as those who would still be appointed and then encourage them accordingly as well as support them in any way they can also.

He said the position of the SGF is a strategic one because of the enormity of the functions and responsibilities attached to that office, and the fact that the president believes in the capabilities of Akume for that position shows that his achievements, doggedness, political experience and sagacity have not gone unnoticed.

Zazzaga urged the SGF to improve on his best and superlative performance as a former governor, senator, and other positions he has held well, and bring his wealth of knowledge to bear in order to move the nation forward.

He said they will be on guard to check all those mischief makers from Akume’s state of Benue, the North Central, or the nation at large who will want to do inimical things against his office and interfere with his responsibilities.

