Foreign hackers targeting Nigeria’s digital infrastructure – NITDA

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), through its Computer Emergency Readiness and Response Team, has detected activities of a hacktivist group targeting Nigeria’s vital…

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), through its Computer Emergency Readiness and Response Team, has detected activities of a hacktivist group targeting Nigeria’s vital digital infrastructure.

NITDA, in an advisory on Monday, said the group, known for its politically and religiously motivated cyber campaigns, posed a significant risk to Nigeria’s critical information infrastructure,

“Their tactics include targeted attacks on government digital services, using various attack types particularly DDoS attack, and they have a track record of successful attacks in various countries”, the advisory noted.

NITDA alerted the general public to be wary of the occurrence of these attacks “which underscores the undeniable and concerning fact that cyber-attacks are not a distant threat but rather a looming danger that resides much closer to us than we may have previously acknowledged.”

Dadiyata: 4 years after, residents, associates organise prayer session

Zazzau prince, Munir Jafar, resigns traditional portfolio

The agency said this compelled it to recognize the urgency of reinforcing Nigeria’s cyber front, fortifying its digital defences to shield against the malicious intrusions and securing the safety of the country’s critical information and infrastructure.

It advised all ministries, departments and agencies, including other providers of critical services in the country, to ensure implementation of measures to prevent against DDOS attacks.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...